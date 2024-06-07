Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 12,180 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RA opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,681.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

