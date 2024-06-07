Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 26,837 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,324 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $40.88 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

