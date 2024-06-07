Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $538.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $539.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

