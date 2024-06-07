Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,661,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 214,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

