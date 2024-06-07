Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 411 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

NYSE:IQV opened at $220.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

