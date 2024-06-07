Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 41,225 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $207.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

