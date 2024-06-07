Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 9,387 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

