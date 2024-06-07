China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8342 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from China CITIC Bank’s previous dividend of $0.81.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China CITIC Bank stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. China CITIC Bank has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 17.41%.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.