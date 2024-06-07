China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on August 12th

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5644 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.
China Merchants Port Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of CMHHY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. China Merchants Port has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $13.78.
China Merchants Port Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Merchants Port
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
- Stock Average Calculator
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.