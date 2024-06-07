China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on August 12th

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5644 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.

China Merchants Port Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CMHHY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. China Merchants Port has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Get China Merchants Port alerts:

China Merchants Port Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.