Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

CHT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

