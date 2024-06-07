CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 39,588 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $43,448,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $31,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

