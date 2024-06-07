CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.