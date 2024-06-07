CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTB opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.