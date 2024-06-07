CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 2.0 %

XYL opened at $136.87 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

