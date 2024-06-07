CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

