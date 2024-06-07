CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.02 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of NexGen Energy worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXE stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

