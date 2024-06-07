CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.87 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Corning by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Corning by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 70,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

GLW opened at $37.40 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.