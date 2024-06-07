CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $17.29 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

