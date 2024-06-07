CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.5 %

FICO stock opened at $1,330.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $745.45 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,226.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

