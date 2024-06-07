CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $239,347,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 730,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,564,000 after acquiring an additional 681,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.