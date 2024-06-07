CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,749 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

