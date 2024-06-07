CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $211.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.01. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

