CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,658 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWN stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

