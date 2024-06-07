CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 872,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,001,356. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $481.42 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

