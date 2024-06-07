CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,619 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

