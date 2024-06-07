CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

