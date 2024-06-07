CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $296.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.64.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.