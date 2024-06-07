CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

