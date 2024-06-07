CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $7 Million in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 231,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth about $876,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 268,271 shares during the last quarter.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile
The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.
