CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

