CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 50,181 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Smartsheet worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 619,242 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,030,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 274,044 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.22 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

