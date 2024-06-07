CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $459.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.13 and a 200-day moving average of $420.54. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $491.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.