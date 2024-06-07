CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,157,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,344,000 after buying an additional 1,262,484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

