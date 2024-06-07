CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 163,879 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,879 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after acquiring an additional 186,639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.