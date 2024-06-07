CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

