CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 97,800 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Garrett Motion worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 91.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 172.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 188.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 986,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE GTX opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,566,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,467,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,972,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 931,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,698 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.