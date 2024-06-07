CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,052 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $100,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LILAK. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.