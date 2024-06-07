CITIC Limited (CTPCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on August 26th

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2112 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.
CITIC Price Performance
Shares of CTPCY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.30.
About CITIC
