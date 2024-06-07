CITIC Limited (CTPCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on August 26th

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2112 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.

CITIC Price Performance

Shares of CTPCY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get CITIC alerts:

About CITIC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.