CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Albert Soleiman Buys 110 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($387.57).

On Friday, April 5th, Albert Soleiman purchased 130 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($386.42).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 264.63 ($3.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £740.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6,622.75 and a beta of 0.50. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 292.50 ($3.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

