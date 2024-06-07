CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $73,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,772,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,864 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.04 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

