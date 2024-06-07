Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:UTF opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.