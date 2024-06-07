Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.
CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
