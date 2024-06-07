Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

