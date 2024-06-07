Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $25.95 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

