Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $250.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

