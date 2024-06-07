Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Crown by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after buying an additional 186,387 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crown by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Crown by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

