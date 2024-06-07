Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $479,713.70 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

GLW opened at $37.40 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

