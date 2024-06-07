Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BASE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.82.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $924.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $310,254.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,552.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Couchbase by 13.9% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

