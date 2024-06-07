Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.82.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

