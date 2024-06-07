Crake Asset Management LLP Sells 189,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crake Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 10.5% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

